MARYLAND NEWS – Teen drowns at Assateague Island amid ongoing lifeguard shortage, Senators warn of safety risks

Ananya Roy, News Writer

An 18-year-old man drowned Thursday near the southern end of the Chincoteague Beach parking lot at Assateague Island National Seashore, according to the National Park Service. Around 4:15 p.m., a relative ran to alert a lifeguard that two swimmers were struggling in the water. One of them did not survive.

The tragedy occurred just weeks after Maryland Senators Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks issued a warning about lifeguard shortages on Assateague Island. In a joint letter, the senators called the understaffing a serious public safety risk, writing: “Drownings happen in minutes, and there is no substitute for attentive lifeguards specifically assigned to monitoring water safety at Assateague.”

Assateague Island is known for strong rip currents. In 2024 alone, lifeguards performed 24 rescues, according to the senators’ letter.

The senators also urged the Trump administration to fully staff the park’s lifeguard positions, pointing to federal budget cuts that have left many roles unfilled.