WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS— Powerful storm causes damage to buildings and environment

By Nikita Bondale, Staff Writer

A powerful storm pushed through the Washington D.C. region this past weekend, the tailend of a three-day heat wave. The storm caused significant damage to the region, bringing down trees, causing substantial damage to homes and businesses, and triggering a power outage for thousands across the city. Addie Kauzlarich, spokesperson for Pepco, says that as of 11:50 pm on Saturday, more than 33,400 Pepco customers in the Washington, D.C. region were without power. Kauzlarich said that crews are continuing to assess damages from this event and are working to become more efficient with restoring service during future storms.