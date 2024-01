Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A home owned by Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing former President Donald Trump’s federal election subversion case, was targeted by a fake swat emergency call on Sunday night. The Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the home, but officers discovered no shooting had occurred.

Chutkan has received various threats after being assigned to Trump’s case. Security for Chutkan was increased in August.