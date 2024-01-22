VIRGINIA NEWS – Heroic Virginia mom travels to Gaza as a nurse for the wounded

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A nurse from Loudoun County decided to travel to Gaza on Sunday night in hopes of helping the thousands of Palestinians currently injured in Gaza. “I backpedaled like all week long thinking maybe I shouldn’t go through with this but I’m putting my faith in God’s hands and hoping the best,” said Lana, the nurse whose last name is withheld due to safety concerns. “Hoping for a ceasefire tonight so that the medical professionals who are there can get the job done with helping heal these victims of war,” she continued.

According to the Gaza health ministry over 25,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 62,000 have been wounded by Israeli strikes since Oct. 7. The World Health Organization has reported that almost all of the 36 hospitals in Gaza have stopped working and that there are no functioning laboratories.





