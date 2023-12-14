NATIONAL NEWS – House approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The House voted to authorize an impeachment inquiry into President Biden on Wednesday. The resolution passed in a 221-212 vote with every Republican member voting in favor.

“I wake up every day focused on the issues facing the American people – real issues that impact their lives, and the strength and security of our country and the world,” said Biden in a statement from the White House. “Unfortunately, House Republicans are not joining me. Instead of doing anything to help make Americans’ lives better, they are focused on attacking me with lies.”





