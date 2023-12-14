Trending
NATIONAL NEWS – House approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The House voted to authorize an impeachment inquiry into President Biden on Wednesday. The resolution passed in a 221-212 vote with every Republican member voting in favor. 

“I wake up every day focused on the issues facing the American people – real issues that impact their lives, and the strength and security of our country and the world,” said Biden in a statement from the White House. “Unfortunately, House Republicans are not joining me. Instead of doing anything to help make Americans’ lives better, they are focused on attacking me with lies.”



