Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A democratically controlled committee in Virginia’s Senate voted on Tuesday against approving Republican Glenn Youngkin’s nomination for the state’s parole board chair, Patricia West. West, a former member of the State Corporation Commission, was appointed for the position in September.

“There’s some concern about her voting record on the parole board,” said Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax. The full Senate will now vote on the resolution.