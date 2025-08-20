WHITE HOUSE NEWS – Trump’s federal takeover of Washington, D.C. sparks backlash as police target “Black Wards” 7 and 8; White House defends National Guard deployment

The White House is defending President Trump’s controversial decision to federalize Washington, D.C.’s police and deploy National Guard troops across the city, amid criticism that enforcement is focused on tourist-heavy areas, instead of the hardest-hit neighborhoods. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt cited arrest data showing nearly half of recent arrests occurred in Wards 7 and 8, with a majority involving guns and drugs, which are predominantly Black wards in the District.

While crime statistics show homicides and vehicle thefts declining in those wards, skepticism remains as the Justice Department investigates whether the Metropolitan Police Department has manipulated data. Local leaders and community members remain divided, some welcoming the crackdown, others calling it political theater that ignores long-term solutions.