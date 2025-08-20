VIRGINIA NEWS -Virginia schools face federal scrutiny after defying Title IX guidance on transgender policies

Ananya Roy, News Writer

Several Northern Virginia school districts are refusing to comply with new federal Title IX guidance, escalating tensions with the U.S. Department of Education. Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, Arlington, and Alexandria schools confirmed Friday that they will not change bathroom and locker room access policies, which allow students to use facilities aligning with their gender identity. In response, the DOE placed the districts on “high-risk status,” warning that millions in federal funds, including Title I, special education, and impact aid, could be delayed or withheld. Education Secretary Linda McMahon said the department will now closely scrutinize every reimbursement request, while officials indicated the dispute could move to the Department of Justice.

The school systems argue their policies remain consistent with Virginia law and prior court rulings, including the landmark Grimm v. Gloucester County case. Prince William County School Board Chairman Babur Lateef estimated that $50 million in federal funding could be in jeopardy, but insisted the district would not reverse course. Fairfax County Public Schools urged the DOE to pause enforcement until courts issue further clarification. For now, all five districts are standing firm, pledging to defend protections for transgender and gender-expansive students as the legal fight intensifies.