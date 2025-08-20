WHITE HOUSE NEWS – Trump targets Smithsonian, orders sweeping review of museum exhibits on slavery and U.S. history

Ananya Roy, News Writer

President Donald Trump intensified his cultural campaign on Tuesday, accusing the Smithsonian and other U.S. museums of focusing too heavily on slavery and America’s past failures rather than celebrating national achievements. In a Truth Social post, Trump claimed the Smithsonian was “OUT OF CONTROL,” criticizing exhibits for what he called an unbalanced narrative of U.S. history. The White House recently announced a sweeping review of the Smithsonian’s public-facing content, curatorial process, and future exhibition planning, demanding materials ranging from internal emails to gallery labels. Critics say the unprecedented review risks undermining curatorial independence, with one museum ethics expert calling the demands “an impossible task.”

The directive follows an executive order signed earlier this year placing Vice President JD Vance, who serves on the Smithsonian’s Board of Regents, in charge of halting taxpayer funding for exhibits deemed out of step with the administration’s agenda. Trump has tasked his attorneys and allies, including former legal team member Lindsey Halligan, with identifying what the White House calls “improper ideology” in Smithsonian programming. The institution, while declining direct comment on Trump’s latest remarks, has reiterated its commitment to an unbiased presentation of history. Observers warn the review could mark a turning point in how America’s most prominent museums present their national narrative to the public.