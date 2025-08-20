NATIONAL NEWS – MAGA outraged as Manhattan Judge blocks bid to unseal Epstein grand jury records

A Manhattan federal judge has rejected the Justice Department’s request to unseal grand jury records tied to Jeffrey Epstein, intensifying scrutiny over President Donald Trump’s handling of the high-profile case. The ruling by Judge Richard Berman comes as Trump faces growing criticism from his conservative base, who accuse his administration of backing away from promises to reveal Epstein-related files. While Trump has pledged transparency if reelected, the Justice Department maintains that no so-called “Epstein client list” exists, frustrating supporters who believe key details are being concealed.

The decision highlights the legal barriers surrounding grand jury secrecy, which requires court approval for any unsealing. The DOJ revealed the Epstein grand jury heard testimony from only one FBI agent before indicting Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial. Parallel efforts to unseal records in Ghislaine Maxwell’s case were also denied, with courts ruling that most evidence was already disclosed during her 2021 trial. With Maxwell serving a 20-year sentence and pursuing a Supreme Court appeal, Trump now faces mounting political and legal pressure to reconcile his promises of disclosure with the realities of federal law.