NATIONAL NEWS – Trump demands first Black woman appointed to the Fed, Governor Lisa Cook’s resignation amid mortgage fraud allegations

Trump demands first Black woman appointed to the Fed, Governor Lisa Cook's resignation amid mortgage fraud allegations

Ananya Roy, News Writer

President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, called for the resignation of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, escalating his push to reshape the nation’s central bank. The demand came after Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte accused Cook of committing mortgage fraud in 2021, though no hard evidence beyond signatures was provided. Trump amplified the claim on Truth Social, writing: “Cook must resign, now!!!” The Federal Reserve and Cook have not yet commented.

If Cook were to resign, Trump could gain a majority of allies on the Federal Reserve Board — strengthening his long-standing campaign to lower interest rates. The move follows the sudden resignation of Governor Adriana Kugler earlier this month, whose seat Trump quickly filled with White House adviser Stephen Miran. Cook, the first Black woman appointed to the Fed Board, was confirmed in 2022 by a narrow Senate vote. While Trump has little direct authority to remove Fed officials, critics warn his public pressure campaign marks a growing threat to the central bank’s independence.