NATIONAL NEWS – McDonald’s to cut meal prices after CEO admits menu became too expensive for working families

Ananya Roy, News Writer

McDonald’s is rolling back prices on its most popular combo meals after mounting criticism that the chain has become too expensive. Starting next month, eight core combos will be priced at 15% less than the cost of buying items separately, with McDonald’s offering support to franchisees who adopt the cuts. The fast-food giant will also reintroduce its “Extra Value Meals” brand, adding a $5 breakfast deal and an $8 Big Mac and McNugget special.

CEO Chris Kempczinski recently admitted customers see the brand as overpriced, a shift fueled by inflation and viral outrage over an $18 Big Mac combo. The move marks a push to restore McDonald’s affordability image amid tough competition from sit-down chains like Applebee’s and Chili’s.