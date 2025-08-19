WASHINGTON, DC – DOJ employee arrested by 20 officers after throwing a Subway sandwich at CBP agent in the District

Albertha Joseph, News Writer

On Sunday, August 10th, former Department of Justice employee, Sean Charles Dunn was accused of throwing a Subway sandwich at a U.S Customs and Border Protection agent in Washington, DC. In a viral video, Dunn is seen confronting officers, who reportedly are in the District with President Trump’s new crime enforcement takeover of the city. Dunn hurls the sandwich in hand at one of the officers which launches a pursuit on foot. Dunn was charged with a felony and arrested by 20 officers for assaulting a border agent and later fired from the DOJ.