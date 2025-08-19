a
a
logo
mobile-logo
Blogroll
HomeDAILY NEWSWASHINGTON, DC – DOJ employee arrested by 20 officers after throwing a Subway sandwich at CBP agent in the District

WASHINGTON, DC – DOJ employee arrested by 20 officers after throwing a Subway sandwich at CBP agent in the District

DAILY NEWS / TOP 5 DAILY NEWS / Wash DC News
Silhouette of a domed building with intricate architectural details.
48 Views
by:

WASHINGTON, DC – DOJ employee arrested by 20 officers after throwing a Subway sandwich at CBP agent in the District

Albertha Joseph, News Writer

On Sunday, August 10th, former Department of Justice employee, Sean Charles Dunn was accused of throwing a Subway sandwich at a U.S Customs and Border Protection agent in Washington, DC. In a viral video, Dunn is seen confronting officers, who reportedly are in the District with President Trump’s new crime enforcement takeover of the city. Dunn hurls the sandwich in hand at one of the officers which launches a pursuit on foot. Dunn was charged with a felony and arrested by 20 officers for assaulting a border agent and later fired from the DOJ.

Share With:
Rate This Article
Tags
Author

contact@dcspotlight.com

Related Articles