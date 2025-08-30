WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Under police state in Washington, D.C., Mayor Bowser admits a decline in crime, but anxiety and fear in communities

Ananya Roy, News Writer

Crime in Washington, D.C., has plunged following President Donald Trump’s emergency order authorizing a sweeping federal law enforcement and National Guard surge. The measure, enacted through a 30-day emergency contract, granted the federal government expanded policing powers in the District, allowing joint operations between federal officers and local police, intensified street patrols, and targeted enforcement in high-crime neighborhoods. According to administration figures, overall crime is down 19%, violent crime is down 30%, and carjackings have dropped 67% since the deployment began.

While the White House touts the initiative as a major public safety success, the move has also sparked backlash. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser acknowledged the statistical decline but criticized the federal takeover, arguing that the federal takeover has caused much anxiety amongst various communities. Civil liberties groups have raised alarms over the blurred lines between local and federal authority and the potential for abuse of power.

Mayor Bowser has pledged to cooperate with the federal presence, saying she intends to make the most of the additional manpower to protect residents while safeguarding the city’s autonomy. With the contract set to expire in 30 days unless extended by Congress, the arrangement has placed the capital at the center of a debate over public safety, home rule, and civil liberties.