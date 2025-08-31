WASHINGTON, DC – A 4-year-old child falls from 11 story building in Northwest DC and dies

A young boy, believed to be 4-years old, fell from the window of an eleven story building on Saturday night around 1:58pm. The death occurred on 4th and Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest, where First District police officers were dispatched.

The child, who was not breathing and unconscious, was later pronounced deceased on the scene at the apartment building. The Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating the death, as this is an ongoing story.