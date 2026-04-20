ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Michael J. Fox is alive, according to Michael J. Fox himself

CNN accidentally published a news package on Wednesday, April 8, commemorating the death of Michael J. Fox, who posted his reaction on X. “How do you react when you turn on the TV and CNN is reporting your death?” the “Back to the Future” star wrote. He reassured his fans that he’s alive and well.

CNN had prepared content for Fox’s death as a common practice for news outlets. “Relax, they do this once every year,” Fox joked on X. Fox has Parkinson’s disease, but is currently in good health. He has said he has access to medical support. He is also usually surrounded by people to help in case he should fall, since tremors and impaired balance are common symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease when he was 29. Since then, he founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, which supports research on treatments for Parkinson’s disease. He has continued acting, recently appearing in the Apple TV series, “Shrinking.” On Tuesday, while CNN was announcing his death, Fox made a special guest appearance on a panel for the series in Los Angeles.