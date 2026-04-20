MARYLAND NEWS – Kevin Durant’s investment group buys former Six Flags

By Renae Hefty

The investment group 35V co-founded by Kevin Durant, purchased the former site of the Six Flags America amusement park in Prince George’s County. Kevin Durant, a Maryland native, founded 35V with his agent, Rich Kleinman. Durant grew up in Prince George’s County and now plays for the Houston Rockets in the NBA.

Prince George’s County executive, Aisha Braveboy, expressed in a public statement that she is hopeful that the purchase would lead to economic development. She also said she would help co-host events for residents to share their opinions and expectations for the site. “We look forward to working with the new ownership team and with the community to help create a destination and attraction that residents can enjoy, experience, and take pride in for years to come.

TPA Group, an Atlanta-based real estate developer, is also involved in the deal. Six Flags America employed 70 full-time employees before it closed in November 2025. It is currently unclear what TPA Group and 35V plan to do with the 500-acre site.