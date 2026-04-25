WHITE HOUSE NEWS – First Lady Melania Trump publicly denies close relationship with Epstein, never on his plane

By Renae Hefty

First Lady Melania Trump published a letter on April 9 denying that she had any close relationship to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. She claims that despite “fake images and statements” on social media, she was never friends with Epstein. She said any instances of her and Epstein interacting were circumstantial and resulted from overlapping social circles at parties. She claimed she had no knowledge of Epstein’s crimes. “I was never involved in any capacity — I was not a participant, was never on Epstein’s plane, and never visited his private island,” Trump said.

The first lady specifically referred to a friendly email correspondence between her and Maxwell that was released in the Epstein files by the Department of Justice. The first email was sent in October of 2002 and contains discussions of travel plans and invitations to call. Though the email addresses are redacted, the emails are signed off by “Melania” and “G.” “My email reply to Maxwell cannot be categorized as anything more than casual correspondence,” the first lady said. “My polite reply to her email doesn’t amount to anything more than a trivial note.”

At the end of her statement, the first lady turned the spotlight to “several prominent male executives,” that could be accomplices of Epstein, though she declined to list any names. She also called for Congress to hold a public hearing for victims of Epstein to give their own testimonies if they would like to.