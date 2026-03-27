WHITE HOUSE NEWS – Pam Bondi subpoenaed to answer questions before Congress about Epstein files

By Ben Schneider, Staff Writer

On Tuesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi was subpoenaed to answer questions from Congress on April 14 about the Justice Department’s sex-trafficking investigation into Jeffery Epstein and the department’s handling of millions of files surrounding the case. Widening discord is beginning to take shape amongst President Donald Trump’s own party with the subpoena coming from a Republican-led committee.

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky), the chairman of the committee said in a letter to Bondi: “The Committee has questions regarding the Department of Justice’s handling of the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and his associates and its compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.” The questioning of Bondi stems from the extent to which many of the released files have been redacted. Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn) said he wasn’t sure if Republicans had support for Bondi anymore. “I just think it’s time to get some answers,” he said. “She’s in the batter’s box. I’d say … let her hit.”