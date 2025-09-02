WHITE HOUSE NEWS – ALERT! – Trump administration releases 33,295 Jeffrey Epstein files tonight by the DOJ

On Tuesday night, in Congress, Republican Thomas Massie (R-W. VA.) and Democrat Robert Gracia (D-Calif) successfully forced the release of 33,295 of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Speaker Mike Johnson had fought the release of the files, going at length to stop, including sending members of Congress home early in an effort to prevent a vote on the release. The Department of Justice supplied the files after Attorney General Pam Bondi announced earlier this year that there was no infamous Epstein client list with names of powerful businessmen and celebrities.

MAGA Republicans argue that those on the “list”, who could possibly have frequented Epstein’s Virgin Island estate during his years of reportedly trafficking young women and girls, are being shielded by the Trump administration and the DOJ. Garcia cautioned the American public not to fall for smoke and mirrors from congressional Republicans, until all of the files are released. “The 33,000 pages of Epstein documents James Comer has decided to ‘release’ were already mostly public information. To the American people — don’t let this fool you,” Garcia said in a statement released.