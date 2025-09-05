(VIDEO) NATIONAL NEWS – Epstein victims speak out on the steps of Congress, threaten to compile “list of names” of abusers

On Wednesday, 10 victims and survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s abuse gaithered on the grounds of Congress to demand that members support transparency in releasing all of the Epstein files. The women and family members of Virginia Guiffre — who died by suicide after fighting for many years for justice for the victims — held a press conference with Congress members Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Thomas Massie (R-WV). The women told their stories of meeting Epstein and his trafficking and years of abuse. They warned that if Congress refuses to release the files, they will compile their own list of their abusers. Representative Greene vowed to release information on the abusers and to “say every damn name.”

One survivor revealed that Epstein bragged about his friendship with President Donald Trump and kept a large 8×10 framed photo of himself and Trump together on his desk. Another survivor spoke of being in the presence of Epstein with Trump and former president Bill Clinton. Representative Massie is currently attempting to force a vote in Congress to release all of the Epstein files. Massie wrote on X after Speaker Mike John opposed the vote: “@SpeakerJohnson just scheduled this meaningless vote to provide political cover for those members who don’t support our bipartisan legislation to force the release of the Epstein files.”