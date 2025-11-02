27 Views
METRO EVENTS – WillUHelp Homeless Re-connection Event in DC
WillUHelp Homeless Re-connection Event
WillUHelp will be holding an event for the homeless in the Washington, DC metro area. (DMV area) On November 24, 2025, the organization will be helping homeless persons reconnect with their families, friends, mentors and or past associates.
Are you homeless?
If you are homeless and would like to reconnect with your family and friends, visit www.WillUHelp.Life and complete the online application form or contact us here.>>> https://willuhelp.life/contact/
This event will occur at:
Georgetown Ministry Center
1041 Wisconsin Ave. NW, DC 20007