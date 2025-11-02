a
a
logo
mobile-logo
HomeDAILY NEWSMETRO EVENTS – WillUHelp Homeless Re-connection Event in DC

METRO EVENTS – WillUHelp Homeless Re-connection Event in DC

DAILY NEWS / Metro Events / TOP 5 DAILY NEWS
27 Views
by:

METRO EVENTS – WillUHelp Homeless Re-connection Event in DC

WillUHelp Homeless Re-connection Event

WillUHelp will be holding an event for the homeless in the Washington, DC metro area.  (DMV area)  On November 24, 2025, the organization will be helping homeless persons reconnect with their families, friends, mentors and or past associates.

Are you homeless?

If you are homeless and would like to reconnect with your family and friends, visit www.WillUHelp.Life and complete the online application form or contact us here.>>>  https://willuhelp.life/contact/

This event will occur at:

Georgetown Ministry Center

1041 Wisconsin Ave. NW, DC 20007

Share With:
Rate This Article
Tags
Author

DC Spotlight's Editor-in-Chief

wthompson@dcspotlight.com

Related Articles