NATIONAL NEWS – Trump administration’s $1.2 billion deal for detention camp in Texas, similar to WWII Japanese internment camps in 1940s

Ananya Roy, News Writer

The Trump administration has awarded a contract worth up to $1.2 billion to Acquisition Logistics LLC, a little-known Virginia-based small business with no prior experience operating correctional facilities, to build and manage a massive immigration detention camp at Fort Bliss in Texas. The site, expected to house up to 5,000 migrants, began receiving detainees last week despite concerns from lawmakers and experts over the company’s qualifications and lack of transparency.

The Pentagon and DHS have declined to release details of the contract, while at least one competitor has filed a formal protest. Advocacy groups have compared the military-run facility to World War II-era internment camps for Japanese immigrants and raised concerns about oversight, abuse, and neglect. Those Japanese internees received an apology from the U.S. government in the 1980s and were paid reparations for their detainment.

Construction moved swiftly after the Army awarded the deal in July, with three large tents already erected on the desert site. The project reflects Trump’s push to expand military involvement in immigration enforcement amid his pledge for mass deportations.