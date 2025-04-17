NATIONAL NEWS – Lori Vallow Daybell starts new murder trial representing herself

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Lori Vallow Daybell is currently serving three life sentences for murdering her children and conspiring to kill her husband’s former wife in Idaho. She is now on trial again in Arizona. The prosecution is accusing her of conspiring with her late brother Alex Cox, to murder her husband, Charles Vallow, in 2019 to benefit from a $1 million life insurance policy and marry another man, Chad Daybell. Vallow Daybell has pleaded not guilty to these charges. The trial is now being live-streamed online after Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Justin Beresky granted a media request for courtroom coverage.

The case has drawn wide attention, in part because prosecutors have accused Vallow Daybell of invoking outlandish religious beliefs about zombies and the end of the world to justify the crimes she has been convicted of.