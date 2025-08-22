MARYLAND NEWS – Baltimore businessman Ed Hale Sr. switches parties, launches bid for Maryland Governor as republican

Ananya Roy, News Writer

Baltimore businessman Ed Hale Sr., best known as the former chairman and CEO of 1st Mariner Bank and developer of Canton’s waterfront, has officially entered Maryland’s 2026 gubernatorial race as a Republican. The 78-year-old had initially announced plans to challenge Gov. Wes Moore in the Democratic primary but said Wednesday he would run as a Republican instead, citing slim odds of defeating Moore in a head-to-head primary. Hale emphasized his focus on “jobs, taxes, and safety” while distancing himself from former President Trump, saying he is “not a Donald Trump guy” but would work with him if necessary.

Hale, who also owns the Baltimore Blast indoor soccer team, pledged to boost law enforcement funding, address juvenile crime by holding parents accountable, and make Maryland more business-friendly. His late switch drew skepticism from GOP leaders, who questioned his commitment to Republican principles, while Democrats pointed to Gov. Moore’s record on crime reduction and fiscal recovery as evidence Marylanders will favor continuity in 2026. Hale joins a growing field that includes Democrat Ralph Jaffe and Republicans Carl Brunner Jr. and John Myrick.