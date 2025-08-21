POLITICS NEWS – California Supreme Court allows Newsom’s redistricting plan to advance ahead of key vote, while Republicans fume

Ananya Roy, News Writer

The California Supreme Court refused Wednesday to block Gov. Gavin Newsom’s redistricting push, clearing the way for Democrats to vote Thursday on new congressional maps aimed at flipping five GOP-held seats. Republican lawmakers had sued, arguing Democrats violated a 30-day waiting rule, but the court said they “failed to meet their burden.” The plan, which could require amending the state constitution to override California’s independent redistricting commission, is designed as a counter to Texas Republicans’ mid-decade redistricting, backed by Donald Trump.

Newsom framed the move as standing up to Trump and GOP “bullying,” while Democrats seek to put the proposal on the Nov. 4 special election ballot. Republicans blasted the effort as an “unconstitutional power grab” and vowed to keep fighting in court and at the polls. With the House majority razor-thin, the battle over California’s 52 districts could be decisive in next year’s midterms.