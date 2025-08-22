NATIONAL NEWS – Federal Judge orders immediate shutdown of “Alligator Alcatraz” immigration jail in Florida

A federal judge in Miami has ordered the immediate closure of the Trump administration’s controversial “Alligator Alcatraz” immigration detention camp within 60 days, halting further construction and banning new detainees. Judge Kathleen Williams ruled the facility, hastily built in June at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport site in the Florida Everglades, caused “severe and irreparable damage” to fragile wetlands and violated long-standing environmental protections. Roughly 700 detainees remain, down from a peak of 1,400, and must be relocated as the camp is dismantled.

The ruling marks a major victory for environmental groups and a Native American tribe that sued over the jail, citing abuse of detainees, denial of due process, and destruction of federally protected habitats. While conservation advocates celebrated the decision as a landmark moment for the Everglades, the Trump administration faces a significant setback to its aggressive deportation agenda. Florida officials are expected to appeal, while Gov. Ron DeSantis has already announced plans for an alternative detention site.