ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Stephen Colbert to end “The Late Show” in 2026; CBS retires franchise

Ananya Roy, News Writer

CBS announced that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will conclude in May 2026, bringing an end to both Colbert’s tenure and the Late Show franchise itself. The decision, described by the network as “purely financial,” comes despite the show’s continued strong ratings. Colbert took over from David Letterman in 2015 after the end of The Colbert Report, and has hosted the program from the historic Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City for over a decade.

Colbert, who was born in Washington, D.C., and spent part of his early childhood in Bethesda, Maryland, rose to fame as a correspondent on The Daily Show before launching his acclaimed Comedy Central spin-off. Known for his sharp satire and multiple Emmy and Peabody Awards, Colbert has referenced his Montgomery County roots in past interviews, including with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle. His departure marks a major shift in late-night television as CBS prepares to sunset one of its longest-running franchises.