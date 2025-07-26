ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Malcolm-Jamal Warner, ‘Cosby Show’ star, dies at 54

Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known for his role as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, has died at the age of 54. Warner drowned while swimming during a family trip to Costa Rica, according to sources close to the family. His representative has not yet issued a public statement. Warner rose to fame as the youngest son of Bill Cosby’s character on the hit sitcom, which ran from 1984 to 1992. In later interviews, Warner said he remained proud of the show’s cultural impact, despite its complicated legacy in light of allegations against Cosby.

Beyond The Cosby Show, Warner built a robust acting career with roles in Malcolm & Eddie, Reed Between the Lines, The Resident, Suits, and 9-1-1. He was also the co-host of a podcast launched in 2024, Not All Hood, which focused on mental health and identity in the Black community. Known for his introspective voice and grounded public presence, Warner is remembered as a thoughtful advocate, talented performer, and devoted family man.