NATIONAL NEWS – Former Louisville cop sentenced to 33 months in 2020 Breonna Taylor murder, despite prosecutor’s request for 1 day sentence

Ananya Roy, News Writer

Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison has been sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for allegedly violating Breonna Taylor’s civil rights during the 2020 raid that led to her death. The sentence follows his conviction last November for firing blindly into Taylor’s apartment, with several bullets entering a neighboring unit. Though Hankison did not hit Taylor, his actions were found to violate her constitutional rights. The decision came after federal prosecutors controversially recommended just a one-day sentence, a move sharply criticized by the judge, Taylor’s family, and civil rights advocates.

Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings condemned the Justice Department’s sudden leniency and emphasized the need for accountability. Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, told the court that a piece of her was “taken” the night of her daughter’s death and called for a maximum penalty. Despite the sentence falling short of the maximum life term, Taylor’s family expressed gratitude to the judge for imposing jail time and renewed calls for the prosecution of other officers involved. The DOJ’s handling of the case, including dropped reform talks with Louisville’s government, continues to fuel public distrust in law enforcement accountability.