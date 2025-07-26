NATIONAL NEWS – Three deputies killed in explosion at L.A. County Sheriff’s training facility

Ananya Roy, News Writer

An explosion at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Biscailuz Training Center in East L.A. killed at least three deputies Friday morning, according to law enforcement officials. The blast occurred around 7:30 a.m. in a facility that houses the department’s special enforcement bureau and arson explosives detail. The victims, all seasoned members of the bomb squad with 19 to 33 years of service, were participating in a training exercise when the incident occurred.

Sheriff Robert Luna confirmed the fatalities during a news conference, calling the event a devastating loss for the department. Authorities have not yet released further details about the cause of the explosion, and an investigation is underway. The Biscailuz Training Center is a key site for law enforcement training and houses some of the department’s most specialized units.