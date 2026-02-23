By Renae Hefty, Staff Writer

British police arrested former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at Sandringham Estate on Thursday for allegedly sharing confidential government information with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The former prince was released by the authorities that night. There have been reports that Epstein had access to government information at the same time Mountbatten-Windsor served as a British trade envoy. The pair was seen together in 2010, which Mountbatten-Windsor claimed was the last time, but recently released Epstein files show they continued their relationship. King Charles III, Mountbatten-Windsor’s brother, addressed the situation by writing a letter to the British people, in which he pledged to cooperate with the investigation.

Virginia Giuffre, one of the Epstein survivors, accused Mountbatten-Windsor of sexually assaulting her after she was trafficked by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell when she was 17. Giuffre later died by suicide.