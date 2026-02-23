ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Eric Dane, Grey’s Anatomy star “Dr. McSteamy”, dies at age 53

By Renae Hefty, Staff Writer

Eric Dane, an actor and advocate for ALS patients, died at 53 on Thursday. His fans adored him for his role as Dr. Mark Sloan, AKA Dr. McSteamy, the television drama Grey’s Anatomy. Dane got his start in the television industry with guest roles on TV shows such as Saved by the Bell, Married With Children, and Charmed. He recently penned a memoir that will be published in late 2026.

Dane was also known for his advocacy for ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) patients and he announced his own ALS diagnosis in April 2025. In September, Dane helped launch a three-year campaign, called Push for Progress, with I AM ALS to raise federal funding for ALS research. The ALS Network gave Dane their Advocate of the Year Award. In December, he joined the board of directors of Target ALS and also spearheaded one of their campaigns. Dane leaves behind his wife, Rebecca Gayheart and two teen daughters, Billie Beatrice and Georgia Geraldine.