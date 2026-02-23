NATIONAL NEWS – Armed intruder shot while entering Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence

By Renae Hefty, Staff Writer

Palm Beach County officers and Secret Service agents shot and killed an intruder at President Donald Trump’s resort, Mar-a-Lago, at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. The intruder was identified as Austin Tucker Martin, 21, from Cameron, North Carolina. According to the Secret Service, Martin was carrying a shotgun and a fuel canister.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric L. Bradshaw said Martin was ordered to drop what he was carrying, but he raised the shotgun as if intending to shoot, and the officers opened fire. Trump has not commented about the incident. Sean Curran, the director of the Secret Service, traveled to Florida to meet with the officials involved in the investigation.