VIRGINIA NEWS – Knife-wielding man shot by police after stabbing wife and daughter in Fairfax County

By Renae, Hefty

A Fairfax County officer shot a man who was armed with a knife after they found him alone with three stab victims on Monday. Fairfax police posted on X on Monday that the incident occured in the 3900 block of Persimmon Circle in Mantua, when officers were responding to a domestic-related assault. In the apartment, two officers found a man stabbing his son-in-law with a knife. After repeated verbal commands were ignored, an officer shot the suspect and then performed CPR on the suspect. In addition to the son-in-law, two women inside the residence also suffered from life-threatening stab wounds. A 1-year-old child was found unharmed inside the residence.

The son-in-law of the suspect had called the police after hearing a commotion inside while cleaning snow off his car. When the son-in-law returned to the home, he found his wife with stab wounds and his father-in-law (the suspect) armed with a knife. The suspect also stabbed his own wife, before stabbing his son-in-law. Both women, the suspect’s daughter and his wife, later died from their injuries. The son-in-law remains in critical condition.