NATIONAL NEWS – Supreme Court rules Trump’s tariffs are unconstitutional

By Renae Hefty, Staff Writer

The Supreme Court ruled on Friday that the many tariffs President Donald Trump imposed in the first year of his second term were unconstitutional. The court’s decision passed with six to three votes, with conservatives Chief Justice John Roberts, Justices Amy Coney Barrett, and Neil Gorsuch voting with the liberal justices. Trump appointed Barrett and Gorsuch. Trump argued that he had the power to levy tariffs with the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), which was enacted in 1977, to allow the president to “deal with” a threat to American national security, foreign policy, or the economy by declaring a national emergency.

Trump called the Supreme Court’s ruling “incorrect” and remarked that he was disappointed with a few particular justices. He said he planned to use other legal mechanisms to impose tariffs.