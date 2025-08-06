WHITE HOUSE NEWS – Trump slaps 50% tariff on India over Russian oil imports, citing national security concerns

Ananya Roy, News Writer

President Donald Trump has ordered an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports, bringing the total U.S. levy against the country to 50%. The move comes just days after the first 25% tariff was announced, escalating trade tensions between the two nations.

In an executive order, Trump cited India’s continued importation of Russian oil as justification, claiming the purchases are “fueling the war machine.” The administration framed the new tariff as part of a broader crackdown on nations that maintain energy ties with Moscow amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs strongly rebuked the decision, calling it “unjustified” and “unreasonable.” Officials emphasized that India’s energy imports are based on market needs and are critical to the security of its 1.4 billion citizens. The White House confirmed the new duties will take effect in 21 days and hinted at further action against other countries importing Russian oil.