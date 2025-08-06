MARYLAND NEWS – Maryland’s tax-free week begins on Sunday, offering relief on clothes, backpacks, and appliances

Ananya Roy, News Writer

Starting on Sunday, Maryland shoppers can skip the 6% sales tax on select items as the state’s Tax-Free Week gets underway. The promotion covers clothing and shoes under $100, along with up to $40 toward backpacks, just in time for the back-to-school rush. Energy Star-certified appliances, including air conditioners, dehumidifiers, washers, and dryers, also qualify for tax savings.

“As prices rise, this gives families a meaningful way to stretch their budgets,” said Comptroller Brooke Lierman, who encouraged residents to take advantage of the event and support local retailers.

Virginia wrapped up its tax-free period on August 3, and Washington, D.C., has phased out its August and November tax holidays.