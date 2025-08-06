NATIONAL NEWS – Harlem Legionnaires’ outbreak leaves 3 dead, 67 sickened in NYC cluster, due to contaminated water

Ananya Roy, News Writer

Three people have died and at least 67 others have been diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease in a growing outbreak concentrated in central Harlem, the New York City Health Department confirmed on Tuesday. The cases are clustered across five ZIP codes in the area, but officials say there is currently no risk of spread to other neighborhoods.

Legionnaires’ disease is a severe form of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria, which thrive in warm water environments. People typically contract the illness by inhaling contaminated water vapor from sources like cooling towers, hot tubs, or large building HVAC systems. The Health Department emphasized that this is not a plumbing issue and residents can safely drink, cook, bathe, and use air conditioners as usual.

Symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease include cough, fever, chills, muscle aches, and shortness of breath often resembling flu or COVID-19. City health officials urge anyone experiencing these symptoms, especially those over 50, smokers, or individuals with weakened immune systems, to seek immediate medical attention. Eleven cooling towers initially tested positive for Legionella pneumophila, but have since undergone mandated remediation. The disease is not generally spread person-to-person and can be treated with antibiotics if caught early.