POLITICS NEWS – Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan leaves GOP, joins Democratic Party after Trump’s “soul-sucking” influence

Ananya Roy, News Writer

Geoff Duncan, the former Republican lieutenant governor of Georgia, announced Tuesday that he is officially joining the Democratic Party. Citing disillusionment with the GOP’s alignment with Donald Trump, Duncan told On Balance that the Republican Party has veered too far right, while Democrats offer “a better chance to be creative” and solve real-world issues.

“The Republican ship has sailed,” Duncan said, calling Trump’s influence “soul-sucking” for the party. He added that Democrats have a major opportunity to counter Trump and hinted at a potential run for Georgia governor, noting the “overwhelming support” he’s received across party lines.