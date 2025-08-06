WORLD NEWS – France faces worst wildfire since 1949 as blazes devastate southern region

Ananya Roy, News Writer

France is grappling with its most devastating wildfire in nearly eight decades, as flames rip through the Aude region in the country’s south, burning over 15,000 hectares, an area larger than the city of Paris. One person has been confirmed dead in the village of Saint-Laurent-de-la-Cabrerisse, and at least 25 homes have been destroyed. Thousands of residents and tourists were forced to evacuate as the fire advanced rapidly through forests and towns.

Nearly 2,000 firefighters are battling the blaze, which continues to spread quickly due to scorching temperatures, dry vegetation, and shifting winds. Authorities say around 2,500 homes are without power in the affected areas. Prime Minister François Bayrou described the situation as “a disaster on an unimaginable scale.”

The fire comes amid a broader wildfire crisis across southern Europe. Spain is enduring a prolonged heatwave, with temperatures soaring above 40°C (104°F), fueling multiple fires, including one near the tourist town of Tarifa. In Portugal, wildfires have already scorched more than 42,000 hectares this year—eight times more than at this point last year.

Experts warn that climate change is heightening the risk of wildfires across the Mediterranean, with longer, hotter summers pushing fires into new regions and seasons.