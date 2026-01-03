WHITE HOUSE NEWS – Trump orders early morning capture of Venezuelan President Maduro, seizes control of Venezuela

In the early morning on Saturday, residents of Caracas, Venezuela’s capital, reported loud explosions and aircraft sounds, along with a widespread power outage in the southern part of the city near a major military base and visible smoke rising over the urban area. The noises and disturbances sparked alarm among locals, who described the sounds as resembling explosions and aircraft activity, though Venezuelan authorities initially provided only limited official detail about what had occurred. The reverberations of these events came amid a dramatic escalation of U.S. military activity in the region, including a full-scale operation that the United States said resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife during overnight action that also knocked out electricity to parts of the capital. These developments represent one of the most significant direct U.S. interventions in Latin America in decades, reviving deep geopolitical tensions and prompting regional concern about sovereignty and the use of force.

The history and what we know

In the ongoing crisis in Venezuela, reports from multiple reputable news outlets indicate that U.S. military forces have conducted strikes and a high-risk operation in Caracas and other parts of the country, during which President Donald Trump announced that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured and flown out of Venezuela. U.S. officials have described this as part of a broader military action meant to detain Maduro on criminal charges and potentially bring him to the United States to face prosecution.

Despite these U.S. claims, the Venezuelan government has stated that it does not know where Maduro and Flores currently are. Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, speaking on behalf of the Venezuelan leadership, said that their whereabouts were unknown following the attacks and demanded evidence that they are still alive, a statement that underscores the confusion inside Venezuela. Venezuelan officials have described the U.S. strikes as an act of military aggression and rejected the legitimacy of the operation.

There are also alternative local accounts suggesting that Maduro and his wife were at their home within the Fort Tiuna military installation in Caracas when the operation occurred and that it was in that vicinity that they were seized. These reports, which come through Venezuelan party sources and cited accounts, characterize the event as a forced removal or kidnapping of the country’s leader and first lady.

The backdrop to the current crisis includes a contentious, ongoing campaign by the United States military, initiated in early September 2025, to strike vessels it alleges are engaged in drug trafficking in international waters near Venezuela, the Caribbean Sea, and the eastern Pacific Ocean. Under Operation Southern Spear, U.S. Southern Command has carried out dozens of strikes against small craft it claims were moving narcotics, resulting in at least 35 known strikes and more than 115 reported deaths by the end of 2025, with continued reported attacks into January 2026. These strikes, often involving fast boats on known trafficking routes, have been justified by U.S. officials as necessary to disrupt drug flows and pressure criminal networks, with some senior leadership framing cartels as narco-terrorist threats.

The boat-strike campaign expanded rapidly over the fall and early winter. The first publicly acknowledged strike in September killed 11 people onboard a small vessel, which U.S. officials said was carrying illegal drugs. Subsequent strikes in October and November killed additional alleged traffickers, with operations spreading into the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean. By late December, U.S. Southern Command reported additional strikes on convoys of vessels, resulting in both fatalities and survivors who jumped overboard and were subject to follow-on attacks or search and rescue efforts. Critics, including human rights groups, some U.S. lawmakers, and several Latin American governments, have labeled the campaign extrajudicial killings lacking clear legal grounding. They argue that drug trafficking does not constitute an armed attack under international law and that the United States has not publicly presented transparent evidence linking every struck vessel to trafficking activities.

The strikes have deepened regional tensions, particularly with Venezuela, whose government has condemned the actions as violations of sovereignty and aggression, and with other neighbors that view the use of lethal force without clear judicial process or international mandate as a dangerous precedent. Within the United States, public opinion polls and legal experts have raised questions about the legality and oversight of these military operations, especially with regard to congressional authorization and evidence standards. The crescendo of maritime strikes now intersects with broader U.S.–Venezuela tensions, including sanctions, diplomatic conflict, and now direct military intervention, significantly raising the stakes in a region already fraught with geopolitical sensitivity.

Who polices the U.S.?

There is no single international authority that truly polices the United States in its actions toward Venezuela, largely because of the limited role international courts play over U.S. behavior. The International Court of Justice is the main judicial body of the United Nations and is responsible for settling legal disputes between countries and giving advisory opinions on international law. While the United States recognizes the court as legitimate, it does not accept the court’s automatic jurisdiction, meaning the court can only hear cases involving the U.S. if the U.S. agrees to participate.

The International Criminal Court is a separate institution that prosecutes individuals, not governments, for serious crimes such as genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity. The United States does not recognize the court’s authority over U.S. citizens and is not a member, meaning the ICC cannot prosecute U.S. officials for actions related to Venezuela.

Because of these limits, the United States is not directly constrained by international courts in its Venezuela policy. Oversight instead comes primarily from political and diplomatic pressure rather than legal enforcement. Other countries, the United Nations, regional organizations, and international public opinion can criticize U.S. actions, pass resolutions, or apply diplomatic pressure, but these measures are not legally binding. The strongest constraints on U.S. policy toward Venezuela ultimately come from within the United States itself, including Congress, domestic courts, elections, and public debate, rather than from any global police force.