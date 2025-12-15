ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Iconic actor and director Rob Reiner and wife found dead in LA home from apparent homicide

The Associated Press is reporting that legendary Hollywood director Rob Reiner — famously known for his role in the 1970s sitcom All in the Family — and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead in their Brentwood, Los Angeles home, in what authorities are treating as an apparent homicide. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a medical-aid call in the afternoon and discovered the couple with wounds consistent with stabbing. Their deaths prompted a homicide investigation led by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division. Their daughter Romy reportedly discovered their bodies and called for help.

Reiner is the son of legendary comedic actor Carl Reiner. Multiple news outlets and sources close to the family have reported that their son, Nick Reiner, is being questioned by police in connection with the deaths and has been named by some sources as the person responsible, though official law-enforcement confirmation is limited and no formal arrest had been announced at the time of reporting. Nick has publicly struggled with addiction and homelessness in the past, detailing his battles in interviews and through his creative work, including a movie the son produced with director depicting the struggles.

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were married in 1989 after meeting on the set of When Harry Met Sally…. Together they had three children: Jake (born 1991), Nick (born 1993), and Romy (born 1997). Rob also has an older daughter, Tracy Reiner, adopted from his previous marriage to actress Penny Marshall. The couple had a long marriage and were known for their personal and professional partnership, including advocacy work focused on children and families.

Nick Reiner’s struggles with substance abuse and periods of homelessness have been public for years; those experiences even inspired his semi-autobiographical screenplay Being Charlie, directed by his father. In interviews, Nick spoke about the challenges he faced and the complex relationship with his parents. Following their deaths, family members and friends expressed heartbreak and called for privacy, while fans and the broader entertainment community mourned the loss of a celebrated filmmaker and his partner.