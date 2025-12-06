SPORTS NEWS – Lebron James passes, ending historic 1,297 game streak; Ice Cube “fake” quote on Michael Jordan legacy

LeBron James’s legendary basketball streak of 1,297 straight regular-season games with at least 10 points came to an end during the Los Angeles Lakers’ 123-120 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday. Scoring just 8 points, James logged one of only nine games in his entire career with single-digit scoring — the last before this was back in January 2007.

But rather than chase the streak for personal stats, he made what many consider the “right play.” With the game tied and the clock winding down, James passed to Rui Hachimura, who hit the buzzer-beating 3-pointer. James got credit for the game-winning assist and later said simply, “We won,” expressing no regret for letting the historic basketball streak end.

Later that night, a post on X (formerly Twitter) falsely quoted Ice Cube claiming that the comparison between LeBron and Jordan was “a joke”. The quote went viral, stirring up heated reactions among basketball fans debating who is the “greatest.” Ice Cube responded directly on X, saying “This is not a quote from me,” and clarified that he never made such statements.

Cube emphasized the danger of letting false quotes proliferate, warning people to be cautious when reading sensational posts online. His quick reaction not only shut down the misinformation, but also underscored how quickly social-media rumors can spread — especially in high-stakes debates around legacy and greatness in sports.