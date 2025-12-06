VIRGINIA NEWS – Virginia man, suspect in January 6 pipe bomb plant at RNC and DNC, charged and jailed

A Virginia man, Brian Cole Jr. (30), appeared in federal court on December 5 after being charged with planting a pair of pipe bombs outside the headquarters of both the Republican National Committee (RNC) and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in Washington, D.C., on the night of January 5, 2021 — the eve of the January 6 United States Capitol attack. Prosecutors say this is the first time a suspect has been publicly identified in the nearly five-year old case. According to an FBI affidavit, investigators connected Cole to the bombings via a combination of evidence: credit-card records showing purchases of bomb components (metal pipes, timer devices) in 2019 and 2020; cellphone location data and license-plate-reader hits placing his vehicle and phone near the RNC and DNC that evening; and surveillance video of a hooded, masked figure walking the area at the time the devices were left.

In court, Cole allegedly confessed during interviews with investigators and reportedly told the FBI he believed in conspiracy theories that the 2020 presidential election was stolen — views aligned with former President Donald Trump. He remains jailed (no plea entered) and is scheduled for a detention hearing on December 15, 2025. Federal charges include transporting an explosive device in interstate commerce and attempted malicious destruction using explosives — each carrying up to 20 years in prison.