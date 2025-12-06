MARYLAND NEWS – Police investigating a Burtonsville shooting and Silver Spring stabbing within 24 hours

Police in Montgomery County Police Department (MoCo) are investigating after a woman was grazed by a bullet in a neighborhood in Burtonsville, Maryland late Friday night. The woman suffered only minor injuries and no suspect is presently in custody, according to authorities. The scene was secured by police and the incident remains under investigation; they have not released further details about possible motives or suspect descriptions, but are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Within the past 24 hours, Montgomery County has experienced a stabbing in Silver Spring and a non-contact shooting near the Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. No arrests have been made in the Burtonsville shooting.