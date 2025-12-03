WORLD NEWS – New report: Defense Secretary Hegseth knew about survivors in Venezuela boat strikes before second strike

According to the Associated Press, a new report revealed on Wednesday that U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the Pentagon knew that a September strike on a suspected drug-smuggling boat in the Caribbean had left survivors, yet they authorized a second strike to sink the vessel. A person close to the situation, stated that the initial attack reportedly hit a boat allegedly involved in narcotics trafficking, but when individuals were seen clinging to the wreckage, rather than attempt rescue, military leaders ordered another strike — an action which has triggered serious legal and ethical questions with accusations of “war crimes.”

The follow-on strike has stirred controversy, because the U.S. has not publicly released evidence linking the boat to illicit trafficking or proving that those aboard were combatants. Many lawmakers, legal experts, and human-rights advocates argue the operation may violate both domestic law and international rules of armed conflict, especially since Congress never authorized military attacks on drug-trafficking vessels.

In response, the administration defends the strike as justified under its “war on narco-terrorism,” with Hegseth calling the decision part of confronting “narco-terrorists” who threaten the homeland. But the disclosure that the Pentagon knowingly struck survivors has sparked bipartisan demands for transparency — including calls for the release of strike video and legal review of the campaign’s legitimacy.