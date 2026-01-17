EDITORIAL: The DC Spotlight’s 2025 Person of the Year is not Ai; it is LOSS.

January 16, 2026

Photo: Courtesy of Gemini

In the history of journalism, the “Person of the Year” is a mirror intended to reflect the most significant force of the preceding twelve months. Usually, it is a face—a leader, a titan of industry, or a movement. But as 2025 comes to a close, the editor and staff of DC Spotlight Newspaper found that no single face could represent the gravity of the year. Instead, we found a vacuum.

The 2025 Person of the Year for the DC Spotlight Newspaper is not a person at all. It is Loss.

The Hollowed Capital

To walk the streets of our beautiful multi-cultural city of Washington, D.C., in January 2026 is to witness a city that has been fundamentally unmade. The “SWAMP Act” was not merely a legislative shift; it was a physical and economic amputation. By the summer of 2025, the mass relocation of federal agencies like the USDA, the Department of Energy, and the EPA to the “Heartland” had left the District’s commercial corridors echoing with silence.

But the silence is deceptive. It is punctuated by the noise of armored vehicles. The loss of local control became absolute when the National Guard was permanently stationed in the District under the “Security and Order Act,” effectively rendering the Mayor’s office a ghost of leadership and authority.

The economic fallout has been surgical in its cruelty. Current estimates suggest the D.C. metro area has hemorrhaged over 300,000 jobs. Data from the Economic Policy Institute reveals a staggering concentration of this pain: African American women have borne the brunt, making up nearly 60% of those displaced by federal layoffs and the subsequent collapse of the city’s service economy. Careers built over decades of civil service—the backbone of the Black middle class—were evaporated by executive order in a single fiscal quarter.

The Domestic Fracture

Beyond the Beltway, the theme of loss takes on a more visceral, human shape. The “National Security Deportation Initiative” has turned neighborhoods into zones of fear. We have seen the images that define 2025: American-born children standing on rain-slicked tarmac, clutching backpacks, watching buses pull away. These are the children of the “Separated Generation,” left behind as their parents are harassed and deported under a broad mandate that ignores due process in favor of “deterrence.”

Nationally, the social safety net—once a source of pride—is now a tattered remnant. The repeal of the Affordable Care Act and its replacement with the “Big Beautiful Bill” has seen healthcare premiums skyrocket for the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions. Coupled with drastic cuts to SNAP (Food Stamps) and Medicaid, the poorest Americans have lost more than just insurance; they have lost the basic security of their next meal.

A World in Twilight

On the global stage, 2025 marked the year the “Pax Americana” finally broke. The authoritarian “strong-arming” of traditional allies in Europe through punitive tariffs and the threat of military withdrawal has left the United States isolated. Our friends abroad no longer look to Washington for leadership; they look for a way to survive it.

The most chilling manifestation of this new world order occurred in the Caribbean. Operation “Southern Spear” saw Venezuelan boaters—described by the administration as “narcoterrorists” but identified by human rights groups as fleeing civilians—unilaterally killed by naval strikes with no arrests and no due process. “Instead of interdicting it, we blew it up,” was the official summary. It was a clear signal to the world: the rules of engagement have been replaced by the rules of the hunter.

The Architectural Scar

Perhaps the most symbolic loss is the one occurring at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. The demolition of the West Wing—the storied heart of American executive power—to make way for a multi-million dollar, over-budget “Grand Ballroom” is a metaphor too heavy to ignore. Where the Oval Office once stood as a symbol of the weight of the presidency, there will now be a gilded hall for state-sanctioned galas. It is the architectural manifestation of the shift from a republic of institutions to a theater of personality.

The Face of Scientific Decay

Perhaps the most heart-wrenching symbol of the year’s systemic collapse was the passing of Tatiana Schlossberg. A talented environmental journalist and granddaughter of John F. Kennedy, Schlossberg died in late 2025 after a battle with a rare form of leukemia. Her death became a national flash point, not just because of her lineage, but because of the searing essay she left behind.

In her final months, Schlossberg documented the terrifying instability of the American medical machine. Under the leadership of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), federal research agencies saw their budgets slashed in favor of “alternative” health initiatives. Funding for mRNA research—the very technology that offered hope for her specific mutation—was pulled. Schlossberg’s death stands as a testament to the cost of replacing institutional expertise with ideological skepticism. When the “Make America Healthy Again” agenda met the reality of terminal illness, the result was a loss of life that might have been saved by the very science now labeled as “the establishment.”

The Legal Void

How did this happen? The answer lies in the Supreme Court. Throughout 2025, the highest court in the land has repeatedly declined to act as a check on executive power. By upholding a president who has systematically ravaged the nation’s legal norms, the Court has effectively rendered the country a lawless land. There are no guardrails left. The “Unitary Executive” theory has moved from a fringe academic concept to a crushing daily reality.

The Court’s silence is the final loss—the loss of accountability. When the law is whatever the leader says it is, the “Great Experiment” has reached a terminal point.

Conclusion: The Legacy of 2025

As we look toward 2026, the question is not who will lead us, but what is left to lead. We have lost our allies, our safety nets, our careers, and our constitutional architecture. We have lost the sense of being a unified people governed by a common set of rules.

2025 was the year we learned how quickly a nation can be dismantled. It was the year we looked for a hero and found only a ledger of what we used to be.

By Wendy Thompson, Editor-in-chief

This article was written by Wendy Thompson and produced with the assistance of Gemini, the Ai tool. It was fact-checked, reviewed, and edited by Wendy Thompson as well.