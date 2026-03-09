MARYLAND NEWS – Eight actors from “The Wire” have died, including star Bobby J. Brown tragically in a Maryland barn fire

By Ben Schneider, Staff Writer

D.C. native and actor from HBO’s “The Wire” Bobby J. Brown tragically died in a barn fire last Wednesday in his Maryland home. He was 62.

According to a press release by the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, Brown entered his barn to jumpstart a vehicle. It seemed it ignited during the attempt. He then called for his wife to bring him a fire extinguisher.

She returned with the fire extinguisher, but by then was unable to reach him. She sustained burns to her hands attempting to save him.

Brown’s daughter told TMZ he died of smoke inhalation.

Growing up on Pennsylvania Avenue in Southeast Washington, D.C., Brown became a successful amateur boxer, according to his IMBD biography. It wasn’t until the late 1980s that Brown became interested in acting during the filming of the movie “Homeboy.”

It inspired him to move to New York to pursue acting studies. After graduating, he landed his first major recurring role in “Law in Order-SVU.” He would later land his iconic role in the Emmy-winning series, “The Wire,” in 2002.

Just weeks earlier, two other cast members from the show suddenly passed away, James Ransone and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Other cast members who have died include Michael Kenneth Williams, Lance Reddick, Reg E. Cathy, Charley Scalies, Robert F. Chew and Al Brown.