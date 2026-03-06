OBITUARY/IN REMEMBRANCE – Beloved civil rights leader and former presidential candidate Jesse Jackson, dies at 84

Staff writer, Renae Hefty

Photo Credit: Photographer Warren K. Leffler https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Jesse_Jackson_July_1,_1983.jpg

Reverend Jesse Jackson, an iconic and inspiring civil rights leader, died on Tuesday, surrounded by family at his home in Chicago, at age 84. Jackson will be remembered for his perseverance, charisma, and strength. He was one of the most prominent figures during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, working with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to end segregation and gain hard fought rights for African Americans in the U.S. The two leaders were close personal friends and Jackson was one of the last people to speak to King before his assassination in 1968. Dr. King said of Jackson that he was “maladjusted to injustice”. He never accepted injustice of any kind.

Jackson founded Rainbow PUSH, a political organization that aimed to unite Chicagoans under causes for social justice. He also ran memorable campaigns for president twice, in 1984, and in 1988. Jackson was also an international hostage negotiator, who helped free over 100 people over the years. One group of of hostages were released in 1990 and had been among the hundreds of American hostages taken by Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein before the Gulf War. Another group of 22 Americans were released in 1984 and had been held by Fidel Castro in Cuba. He fought non-stop for equal representation of minorities and the poor on issues such as welfare, health, voting, and education.

The memorial services for Jackson will begin on Thursday in Chicago. His body will lie in state for two days at the headquarters of Rainbow/PUSH in Chicago, where thousands will pay their respects. A formal memorial service will be held in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.